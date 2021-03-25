Driver crashes into pole, temporarily closing part of Broadway

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say a collision with a pole led to the temporary closure of part of Broadway in Alden.

According to the assistant fire chief at the scene, a driver struck the pole around 6:45 a.m., breaking it in half.

The driver was hospitalized, but it’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.

Officials say travelers headed east on Broadway need to be extra cautious during Spring since the sun is bright in the morning.