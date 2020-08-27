Driver loses control on wet pavement causing fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-90

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police are giving further details to a fiery crash on the I-90 involving a tractor-trailer in the Town of West Seneca.

Police responded to the crash on the I-90 West just before 8 p.m.

Officials say 54-year-old Igor Simakov, of Duluth, GA, lost control of a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer on wet pavement while crossing the Clinton Street bridge, and struck the guide rail on the right shoulder.

The tractor broke through the guide rail, causing the truck and trailer to become fully engulfed in flames while the tractor hung partially over the side of the bridge.

Police tell News 4, Simakov was able to jump from the cab of the truck, landing on the grassy area below on Mineral Springs Road.

Simakov was taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The tractor-trailer from MMM Express Trucking was carrying a small load of Trijicon type components, police tell us.

All lanes reopened and the scene was cleared just before 5 a.m.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.