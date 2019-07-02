Driver strikes pedestrian in front of Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was hit by a truck in front of Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., City of Tonawanda police say the 26-year-old Tonawanda woman was crossing the street from Niawanda Park to the restaurant when a truck turned left onto Niagara St. from Kohler.

As this occurred, the woman, who had the right of way to cross, was struck by the truck. She suffered lacerations to her leg and arm, and may have a broken wrist.

Because of her injuries, the woman was taken to ECMC.

The driver, 27-year-old Grand Island resident Joseph Costantino, was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection.