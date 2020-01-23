Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump in Baldwin County

UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Residents on edge after a string of burglaries in Amherst
- Esports lounge added to Niagara University’s campus
- Special needs facility in Texas ready to cheer on ‘best friend’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
- 49ers’ George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen military veteran
- Renewing the push for legal pot in NYS