NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says they responded to the scene of a head-on vehicle accident Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to the scene on Ridge Road after receiving multiple 911 calls. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities say a vehicle heading westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle head-on traveling eastbound.

One driver was transported to ECMC for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The accident is under investigation.