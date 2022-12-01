NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says they responded to the scene of a head-on vehicle accident Thursday.
Authorities say they responded to the scene on Ridge Road after receiving multiple 911 calls. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities say a vehicle heading westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle head-on traveling eastbound.
One driver was transported to ECMC for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.