Drivers be on the lookout! Speed cameras coming to a school zone near you in Buffalo

Buffalo City leaders said Friday, drivers could see speed cameras outside school zones as soon as next week.

The cameras will be placed outside of 20 school zones throughout the city. The speed limit in Buffalo School zones is now 15 mph and officials say, if a driver is going 26 mph through a school zone, the camera will be activated.

The camera will take a photo of the license plate and that person will get a ticket.

Officials say, the cameras will help make buffalo’s school zones safe for children.

“Most importantly, it’s something that I think the community, very much wants, it’s something that school leadership wants, it’s something that the city wants, it’s all about school safety and the safety of children,” said Kevin Helfer, parking commissioner city of Buffalo.