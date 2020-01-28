Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Drivers in the city of Buffalo have just over a week to slow down before they receive a ticket in the mail for speeding in a school zone. In a News 4 experiment, Tuesday, 63% of drivers failed that test on Delaware Avenue.

Delaware Avenue in front of Canisius High School is one of more than a dozen locations where speed cameras have been installed to enforce a new 15 mile per hour school zone. The cameras give a little bit of leeway on the new rules, but if you pass the camera going at least 26 miles per hour, the camera blinks, captures an image of your license plate and for the past couple weeks, the city has been sending warnings to those who are speeding.

“School zones now, by city ordinance are 15 miles an hour,” said Kevin Helfer, parking commissioner of for the City of Buffalo. “That’s regardless of if there is a school one camera there or not. this is all about public safety as the mayor has said.”

The 30 day warning period is almost over and starting next Thursday February 6th, drivers going more than 26 miles per hour will actually be sent a $50 ticket News 4 investigated how many vehicles triggered the camera light to go off at around noon on Tuesday. In about half hour’s time, 63% of the more than a hundred passing vehicles were going more than 26 miles per hour in the new 15 mile and hour zone.

“I think it’s great that they’re putting a lower speed limit in front of schools. I think that’s great and having cameras, I think that’s a great idea. What I’m concerned about is the lack of signage. The signs for the school zone are very very small. the signs for the cross walks are ten times as large, said Scot Fisher, a nearby resident. “If they really wanted people to slow down, they would have flashing signs, they would have larger school zone signs.”