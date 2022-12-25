BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travel bans remain in place for much of Western New York on Sunday with blizzard conditions transitioning into winter storm warnings for Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties through Monday morning.

In Niagara County, however, travel bans were reduced to travel advisories, the sheriff’s department announced, with a winter weather advisory in place through Sunday afternoon for Niagara and its adjacent Orleans County.

“Please exercise extreme caution if you are going to drive as conditions in some areas are still challenging,” a spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls wrote in a news release. “Please remember your cooperation is necessary to effectively clean and clear snow from roadways.”

Major roads in Lockport have been cleared but side streets have not yet been plowed, city officials announced. The travel advisory also applies to North Tonawanda.

The Town of Amherst reminded residents of its continued driving ban Sunday in a news release.

“Please stay off the roads today. This is still a hazardous situation. I understand it is Christmas and we have been stuck in our current locations for days, but to best assist emergency response, please stay off the roads,” said Brian Kulpa, town supervisor. “We are looking at extensive cleanup here in Amherst. Many side roads are impassable and you will get stuck if you attempt to drive on them and will add to the issues. Residents need to understand the magnitude of this storm and complications we are facing. Secondary roads won’t be plowed immediately due to multiple obstacles. First and foremost, emergency crews, and the necessary equipment needed, are still answering urgent calls for assistance. To allow them to help others, stay off the roads. Drivers who disobey the driving ban will be ticketed.”