ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans took over Orchard Park on Saturday, to cheer on the boys as they inch one game closer to the season. This time, many hoped to see all of their favorite players take on the turf.

“I’m excited to see the Bills win, but I like to see some of the starters in the beginning and I like to see some of the secondary people later in the game,” said Laura Kurowski, who attended the preseason game with her family.

Many were excited to see Josh Allen and the new rookies take on the field.

“We are very excited, so excited about seeing Josh Allen play,” said Debbie Fitzpatrick, who brought her two year old grandson, J.J. to his first game. “We thought it was a great opportunity to go to kids’ day and have a good time.”

Before the game, Fisher-Price held their second annual “Junior Tailgate” which allowed fans of all ages to take part in the tailgating, starting the next generation of the fanbase at a young age.

“We all know that in Buffalo, Bills fans are born,” said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Global Marketing of Fisher-Price. “I mean they born ready to tailgate and we are so excited to be offering an opportunity form them to come to a tailgate just for them.”

Fisher-Price’s free event included activities for everyone, including power wheel tracks, ring stacking contests and certificates for the newest fans who attended their first Bills game, like 2-year-old J.J. Fitzpatrick.

“We’re just really excited to cheer on the bills,” said J.J.’s grandmother Debbie Fitzpatrick. “It’s the beginning of the season, we’re very excited.”

And with how the team played on Saturday, on top of last week’s win, fans believe this season could be the year.

“I think it just feels different this year, every other year you wouldn’t see 36 thousands people at a red and blue scrimmage. This year, you do,” said Ismael Manerio Jr., who traveled in from North Carolina for the game. “People are just excited about the Bills and I’m one of them.”

Next week, the team wraps up the preseason, with the final one being against the Carolina Panthers. The next time the Bills will return to play at Highmark Stadium will be for their Monday night home opener on September 19 against the Tennessee Titans.