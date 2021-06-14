Dropkick Murphys, Rancid to play Artpark Aug. 22

(WIVB) – Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Artpark to perform with Rancid for their Boston To Berkeley II Tour.

They will perform with special guests The Bronx at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $47.

Ticket prices include Facility Fee and additional fees apply for online orders. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show.

They’ll be available at the Artpark Box Office (Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online at ticketmaster.com.