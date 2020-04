(WIVB) – Elite marching band competition Drum Corps International (DCI) has canceled their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus- including the the Drum Corps International Tour of Champions, hosted for over 20 years by Drums Along the Waterfront in Western New York.

The event is usually held in Western New York on the first Sunday in August.

The DCI said in a statement that they’re working to return to a full schedule in 2021.