DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes.
Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.:
- Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South to the city line
- Brooke Avenue
- Canary Street
- Central Avenue, from City Pier to the city line
- Columbus Avenue
- Doughty Street
- Eagle Street, between 5th and 6th streets, between Lakeshore Drive West and Second Street
- E. Chestnut Street, from Fizell Street West to Warsaw Street
- E. 6th Street, from Main Street East to Maple Avenue
- Franklin Avenue, from Main Street east to Maple Avenue
- Franklin Avenue, from Talcott Street South to city line
- Irving Place
- Lakeshore Drive, from city line to city line
- Lamphere Street, from 7th South to city line
- Lark Street
- Leopard Street
- Lynx Street
- Main Street, from Lakefront Boulevard South to 6th Street
- Main Street Extension, from Newton Street South to city line
- Maple Avenue, from Main Street South to Talcott Street
- Middle Road, from Moffat Street East to city line.
- Nichols Avenue
- North Beaver Street
- Pelican Street
- Plover Street
- Point Drive North
- Point Drive West
- Roosevelt Avenue
- Ruggles Street, from Main Street South to Wright Street
- Taft Place
- Talcott Street, from Roberts Road West to Franklin Avenue
- Temple Street, from 4th Street North to CSX
- 3rd Street, from Main Street West to Central Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from 3rd Street South to 4th Street
- 2nd Street, from Brigham Road West to Brooks Avenue
- 7th Street, from Woodrow Avenue West to Brigham Road
- Woodrow Avenue, from Lucas Avenue North to 6th Street
All other streets, not listed above, are subject to alternate parking regulations. Regulations change from weekly to daily in the winter months. All vehicles will park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days and on the even-numbered side of the road on even-numbered days. The date of the day after 5 p.m. will determine which side for parking. Vehicles that aren’t moved before 4 p.m. or after 6 p.m. will be tagged for APO violations.
Vehicles in violation of the winter regulations will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles that block sidewalks and hamper sidewalk plowing will be ticketed and towed if necessary.
For more information or questions call 716-266-2266.
