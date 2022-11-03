DUNKRIK, N.Y (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced Thursday the city’s winter parking changes.

Alternate and overnight parking rules go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 6 and remain effective until Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Overnight parking is prohibited on the following streets from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.:

Brigham Road, from Lakeshore Drive South to the city line

Brooke Avenue

Canary Street

Central Avenue, from City Pier to the city line

Columbus Avenue

Doughty Street

Eagle Street, between 5th and 6th streets, between Lakeshore Drive West and Second Street

E. Chestnut Street, from Fizell Street West to Warsaw Street

E. 6th Street, from Main Street East to Maple Avenue

Franklin Avenue, from Main Street east to Maple Avenue

Franklin Avenue, from Talcott Street South to city line

Irving Place

Lakeshore Drive, from city line to city line

Lamphere Street, from 7th South to city line

Lark Street

Leopard Street

Lynx Street

Main Street, from Lakefront Boulevard South to 6th Street

Main Street Extension, from Newton Street South to city line

Maple Avenue, from Main Street South to Talcott Street

Middle Road, from Moffat Street East to city line.

Nichols Avenue

North Beaver Street

Pelican Street

Plover Street

Point Drive North

Point Drive West

Roosevelt Avenue

Ruggles Street, from Main Street South to Wright Street

Taft Place

Talcott Street, from Roberts Road West to Franklin Avenue

Temple Street, from 4th Street North to CSX

3rd Street, from Main Street West to Central Avenue

Washington Avenue, from 3rd Street South to 4th Street

2nd Street, from Brigham Road West to Brooks Avenue

7th Street, from Woodrow Avenue West to Brigham Road

Woodrow Avenue, from Lucas Avenue North to 6th Street

All other streets, not listed above, are subject to alternate parking regulations. Regulations change from weekly to daily in the winter months. All vehicles will park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days and on the even-numbered side of the road on even-numbered days. The date of the day after 5 p.m. will determine which side for parking. Vehicles that aren’t moved before 4 p.m. or after 6 p.m. will be tagged for APO violations.

Vehicles in violation of the winter regulations will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles that block sidewalks and hamper sidewalk plowing will be ticketed and towed if necessary.

For more information or questions call 716-266-2266.