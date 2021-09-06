Dunkirk Police: Man with outstanding warrants accused of throwing bike at patrol car, fleeing police and menacing them with a knife

Juan Resto, Jr./Dunkirk Police

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old man is accused of menacing police officers with a knife in Dunkirk.

Juan L. Resto, Jr., was arrested Saturday and charged with menacing a police officer, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and four counts of criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument.

According to police reports, Resto, who had two outstanding arrest warrants, was spotted on a bicycle near E. 2nd Street an Washington Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers approached Resto and told him he was under arrest, at which point reports say he threw the bicycle at the patrol vehicle and ran on foot, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, Resto is accused of turning around holding a large knife and holding it up in a menacing way toward officers before advancing toward them.

Officers used a taser device on him and he was taken into custody.

He was booked for two outstanding warrants for fourth degree criminal mischief and second degree harassment through Dunkirk City Court.

