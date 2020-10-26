Dunkirk’s School #7 closed through Wednesday after positive COVID-19 test

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since a staff member at School #7 in Dunkirk tested positive for COVID-19, the school will be closed through Wednesday.

The Dunkirk City School District was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

Anyone identified as a close contact of this person has been contacted by either the school nurse or the Chautauqua County Department of Health.

Regular in-person classes will resume on Thursday.

