Dunkirk’s School #7 closed through Wednesday after positive COVID-19 test

News
Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since a staff member at School #7 in Dunkirk tested positive for COVID-19, the school will be closed through Wednesday.

The Dunkirk City School District was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

Anyone identified as a close contact of this person has been contacted by either the school nurse or the Chautauqua County Department of Health.

Regular in-person classes will resume on Thursday.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss