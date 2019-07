PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dutchess County postmaster has been charged with unlawful surveillance.

While working for the Salt Point Post Office, New York State police say Robert Simone, 57, used an electronic recording device to unlawfully surveil one known victim at the post office.

Simone was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $10,000 bail. He will appear in court later this month.