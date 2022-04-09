BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Some community leaders in the Broadway-Fillmore section of Buffalo aren’t so thrilled with this year’s Dyngus Day parade route. They say it’s too short and will not recognize numerous areas of the neighborhood and cultural staples.

“When we first heard the news it was kind of a bit of a shock, parts of Dyngus Day are going to be left out the parade route in 2022,” said Aniela Baj-Thant, the president of the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, Buffalo’s oldest Polish organization, which was established in 1895.

This year, the Dyngus Day parade, which will be held on Monday, April 18, will only go down Broadway and then end shortly thereafter. The parade will not go down numerous side streets, as it has in the past.

Eddy Dobosiewicz of Dyngus Day Buffalo says the parade this year was condensed, because there have been numerous traffic and safety issues that have come up in previous years, as the parade has grown.

Dobosiewicz says floats, too big for city streets, have caused property damage in the past, such as taking out a stop sign. He adds that one year, a car in the parade broke down, causing delays. Dobosiewicz says the decision to shorten the parade was supported by Buffalo Police, who provide traffic details to move the parade along.

But, Baj-Thant wasn’t hearing it. She took action, getting petition signatures, which were submitted to Buffalo Common Council, trying to get the parade extended down Fillmore Avenue.

“There’s been a lot of improvements to this Broadway-Fillmore corridor,” she said.

She says improvements have been made to a local theater, breweries and a art mural, among others.

“One of the things that’s really significant to having the parade come through here, Dyngus Day was started at this very organization 40 years ago,” said Mark Lewandowski, an organizer who puts together Dyngus Day events, “We don’t want to be, have a neighborhood be, a forgotten Buffalo neighborhood.”

On Dyngus Day, efforts will be made to get parade-goers to experience other aspects of Polonia.

“What we’re really trying to say is, hey when you’re done with the parade please make a left and come down Fillmore and enjoy the sights and sounds of Dyngus Day,” Dobosiewicz said.

Baj-Thant hopes the parade route can be extended next year.