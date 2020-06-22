D’Youville College changes mascot from “Spartans” to “Saints”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – D’Youville College is rebranding its mascot to be a shared identity for all students.

The “Spartans” mascot will be changed to “Saints” for the upcoming school year.

“For the last year, we’ve been asking around about what it means to be a Spartan. We began to sense there wasn’t a lot of pride, passion, or connection with being a Spartan. The identity lacked a history, a story, and a thread of shared experience for ALL students,” the college wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “So, together with an outside auditor, we reviewed the history of D’Youville’s identities, branding, and materials. We held focus groups with leaders, managers, coaches, athletes, students, alumni, and employees. We audited the schools in our Athletic Conference and other notables in the country. We surveyed ALL alumni and students and received hundreds of responses, then we analyzed those results.”

Visuals of the new Saints mascot should be revealed by the end of the month, the post added.