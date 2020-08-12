D’Youville College plans to help students adjust to the new normal on campus

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Students will be returning to a new type of normal at D’Youville College. Just like many colleges and universities throughout Western New York, D’Youville is getting ready to welcome its students back to campus and reopen its classrooms.

“Some people are scared, some people are excited and we’re gonna be navigating that,” Associate VP of Operations Jason Macleod said.

Not all courses will be offered on campus. Some classes will be remote, some classes in-person and the college says they’re working with students who have pre-existing conditions who might be more concerned about learning inside the buildings.

“Some students have reached out and we’ve been very accommodating,” Macleod said. “We’ve pushed about 40 percent of our classes online we’ve given a lot of different options for individuals to still participate in the higher education experience.”

Located throughout D’Youville’s campus are signs reminding people to wear their face covering and keep their distance. There are also hand sanitizing stations placed outside classrooms.

“I think students expect these changes,” Macleod said. “They’re no different than what they’re seeing in restaurants and in stores and from the research that we’ve been looking at most students are just willing to do whatever they have to do to get back in the classroom.”

With more people on campus, there’s a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. If that does happen at D’Youville, college officials say they’re prepared.

“In the event that somebody is identified as a covid positive, we’re fully prepared to work with that individual and work with the department of health in Erie County, that oversees D’Youville College and other local colleges in this area to make sure that that individual is put in isolation and given the care that they need to overcome this,” Macleod said.

Students have been dropping items off at their dorms based on appointment only since August 1st.

Students will be back for the semester on August 24th.

