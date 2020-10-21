D’Youville College receives $2 million federal grant

(WIVB) – A new federal grant will help more students at a local college succeed in the workplace.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced a more than $2 million federal grant to D’Youville College.

The money comes from the U.S. Dept. of Education’s “Strengthening Institutions” program.

D’Youville president Dr. Lorrie Clemo says the grant will help with retention and graduation rates of underrepresented and low-income students.

“We have ambitious goals for the next five years such as implementing predictive analytics for informed teaching initiatives, adding new student success navigators, and a date analyst, creating a student engagement mobile app, and increasing professional development opportunities for our faculty and staff,” Dr. Clemo said.

Higgins said the college will receive about $450,000 each year over a five year period.