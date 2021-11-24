D’Youville welcomes Afghan refugee families on campus for temporary housing

A long painful journey is coming to an end for an Afghan family.

The family will be calling the dormitories at D’Youville College home for the next few weeks.

“This group of individuals fled trauma and experienced it all the way to the exit from their country,” Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, interim executive director International Institute of Buffalo. “It’s great to see family units together. I don’t know how they managed to get out. That’s amazing to me. We have had some single cases, largely men, who come by themselves. They are married and they have children and had to leave wives and children behind so they couldn’t get them out.”

The International Institute of Buffalo helped place the family at D’Youville for temporary housing. The institute is also helping them integrate into the Buffalo community by helping them find permanent housing, schooling and employment.

The institute says they expecting the arrival of more refugees before the end of the month.