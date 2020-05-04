EagleHawk demonstrating disinfecting large areas using drone technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local drone services company EagleHawk is offering drone-enabled disinfectant spraying services to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The current and unprecedented global crisis caused by COVID-19 is changing the way people view the importance of facility cleanliness and the new normal is going to require higher levels of vigilance on cleanliness and sanitation,” EagleHawk said. “Large public gathering areas, such as stadiums and arenas, will need to be disinfected on a regular basis for the public to feel comfortable attending events again. Common methods of disinfection, including using crews of people to clean and disinfect areas by hand, are time consuming and too costly to scale across large areas.”

The company will demonstrate Tuesday how they can disinfect large areas, like Sahlen Field, using drone technology.

EagleHawk officials will gather tomorrow at Sahlen Field at 2 p.m.

