Early voters wait in long lines, local leaders predict historic voting turnout

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers came out for day five of early voting, in some cases, waiting in lines that wrapped around the building.

Voters we spoke with braved the cold for hours to cast their ballot. One woman says she’s never had to wait in a line like this one, even on a regular Election Day. But despite the weather and long lines, people say it was worth it just to be able to vote.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s happy to see the amount of voters taking advantage of early voting, and encourages people to vote ahead of Tuesday if they can.

