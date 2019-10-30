Early voting continues to increase in New York State, offers voters a convenient way to cast ballot

We’re at the midway point for early voting in the state and thousands of people in Erie County have cast their ballot before Election Day.

Members of the Erie County Board of Elections say it’s still too soon to tell if early voting will have an impact on the overall turnout of the election, but one thing they know for sure is that the process is more convenient for voters and it’s bringing them to the polls.

“We’re very pleased with the way the turnout has been, plus the way the equipment’s been operation,” Republican Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said.

Mohr says early voting is meant to give people the chance to vote on their own time.

Lynne Dixon, who is running for Erie County Executive says she’ll be voting with her family on election day but that she has heard good things about the early voting process.

“It’s been interesting to watch the number of people that have come out and taken advantage of early voting,” she said. “Many of the people I spoke with at the polling places would typically vote anyway but they are either going to be out of town so they are doing it this way instead of sending an absentee.”

Her opponent, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, did vote early on Wednesday.

“First off it’s really easy to use, I just early voted myself,” Poloncarz said. “I trust the system it’s a good system. The election inspectors like it, the voters like it. We’re telling folks especially with the weather not looking so good to get out and early vote, make sure your vote counts.”

To vote early, people can head to any of the 37 early voting places in Erie County, state their name, sign an iPad and then vote.

“Well we had no idea what the turnout would be or if people would be accepting it, what we found is very positive feedback from the residents of Erie County. Certainly the one thing you can bring out of this process is that it is much more convenient we see people voting on their lunch hour and their dinner hour.” Mohr said.