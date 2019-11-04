Early voting brings out thousands ahead of election day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Sunday was the last day for New Yorkers to vote early with polls officially closing at 6 p.m.

More than 26-thousand people took advantage of the chance to vote early in New York State.

This was the first time voters got to cast an early ballot. New Yorkers also got the chance to try out an electronic system for voting.

Officials say they hope to switch to electronic voting for future elections, but paper ballots will still be used on Election Day which is Tuesday November 5.