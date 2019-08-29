Early voting funding approved by NY Division of Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Division of the Budget announced the approval of the State Board of Election’s plan to distribute $10 million to support early voting stations across the State on Thursday.

The reforms include mandating three hours of paid time off for all New Yorkers to vote on Election Day, enacting online voter registration, $14.7 million in funding for e-poll books, and expanding upstate voting hours to begin at 6:00 a.m.

“Voting is one of the most important rights and responsibilities of Americans, enabling citizens to have a voice in their government and engage in the democratic process of electing our local, state, and federal representatives,” Stephen Acquario, Executive Director of the New York State Association of Counties, said.

The funding was part of the State’s FY 2020 Budget, and required that the State Budget Director approve the allocation plan.