East Amherst woman seriously injured in Central New York snowmobile accident

WEBB, N.Y. (WIVB) A 55-year-old East Amherst woman was seriously injured in a Herkimer County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon.

According to Town of Webb Police, Ann Moeller was transported to a hospital with a head injury, broken leg, and internal injuries following the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday south of Eagle Bay.

According to police reports, a snowmobile operated by a 49-year-old Poughkeepsie man made a U-turn and drove directly into the path of the snowmobile operated by Moeller.

Both snowmobiles were destroyed.

The Poughkeepsie man was also taken to the hospital with a fractured leg and arm and internal injuries.

