East Aurora 11-Year-Old Raises Money For ALS Through Music

Meet Finn Heick. Like most 11-year-old’s, he loves music, video games, and hanging out with his friends. He also loves Syracuse football legend Tim Green, but knows about Green in a different way.

“About three years ago, our librarian, Janice Labin, told Finn I think you’d really like Tim Green books,” said Finn’s mom, Mary Heick. “So he gave it a try, and he’s read them all probably twice over. He really enjoys it because Tim green’s books have such a message.”

“One was about this kid and he was playing football and he had an injury and his leg came off,” said Finn. “They had to cut his leg off but he just still kept playing and workout out and kept playing.”

Finn was hooked. He wanted to learn more about the man he’d come to think of as a superhero.

“I thought he was going to be perfect but I looked on 60 minutes, and that’s when I saw he had ALS,” said the 11-year-old.

“Finn was just very very taken aback and was very upset by it, and hurt,” said his mom. “He didn’t really know what ALS was. So when he looked it up, and saw that there was currently no cure and how his superhero was suffering from that, he said I want to start raising money for him.”

“I was sad, but then I realized that I found a website named Tackle ALS, and it raises money for people who have ALS and Tim Green actually made it.” said Finn. “That’s how I raise money for him.”

The 11 year old got his buskers license, and on weekends you can find him around Western New York, in his American flag fedora, strumming the chords to Brown Eyed Girl, raising money for ALS awareness.

“I just do it for the kindness,” said Finn. “I just like raising money for people. It doesn’t really matter what age you are it’s just the kindness that matters, really.”

Green’s family caught wind of Finn’s fundraising. They invited him to be their special guest at the Carrier Dome Saturday, September 14th, when the Orange host Clemson, and retire Green’s jersey at halftime.

“I was like yes!” exclaimed Finn. “Finally, I get to meet him.”

“Just to be able to give him a hug and have this come full circle will mean a lot to him. I think he’ll be awake a lot of nights thinking about it,” said his mom, Mary, tearfully.

“Since he has ALS it’s probably gonna be worse,” said Finn. “But I’ve been wanting to meet him for so many years and now that I finally get it, it’s just like a dream come true.”

A dream come true for an 11 year old who’s wise beyond his years. One who’s doing what he loves, while making a difference.

“There’s people out in the world that are suffering and he is in tune with that,” said Mary Heick. “He sees that and he feels that and he wants to do something about it.”

“I’m just trying to help little by bit by raising money for him,” said Finn. “As long as I keep doing this, I mean there’s not a cure for ALS yet but maybe I could make one.”