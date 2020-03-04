East Aurora police searching for armed robbery suspect

East Aurora Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Buffalo Road at 10:41 a.m. in the village.

Police say the person used a silver gun to threaten the clerk at the checkout counter. The suspect pretended to make a purchase, then showed a silver gun to the cashier, and then demanded that the cashier give him all the cash in the register.

The clerk immediately called the police after he left with money. The man made off with an unknown amount of money.

They are looking for a “darker skinned male” possibly African American or Hispanic between 5’10 and 6′ tall. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Aurora Police Department at 716-625-1111.