East Aurora shop owners say Oakwood Ave construction project is hurting business

Business owners in East Aurora say their shops are taking a hit thanks to a big construction project. The project is on Oakwood Ave and goes from Park Place through Olean Street. To go to many of the businesses you have to drive around side streets.

“It’s obviously been affecting us. It’s a main artery through the village,” said Elm Street Bakery owner Jay Deperno. Jay runs the business with his wife, Kim. Although on Friday when News 4 stopped by the bakery it was busy, they say overall business is down.

“Where we’re losing our business is during the weekday,” Kim said. “We’re not getting the people who are just driving through the village and making a stop for coffee or grabbing a pastry or loaf of bread. So we’re noticing we have a lot of extra products on the shelves.”

Chelsea Root owns Left Coast Taco in the village. She says she has also been affected by the construction project. Her business is located inside the Oakwood Square Plaza and to get to it you have to follow a detour.

“We have great regulars but a lot of our clientele are people that google us or Yelp lunch in the area,” she said. “It’s based off convenience so when you take our main life line away. It’s been a little bit of a hard hit.”

Signs are posted throughout the area reminding people that these businesses need support.

Business owners say they wish they received proper notice to prepare.

“It’s a project that needed to be done but we needed to understand the logistics of how it was going to be done so we could provide safe parking, access to our delivery trucks and then obviously access to our customers,” Jay said.