East Side buildings are on display in “Millimeter of Space” exhibit at Buffalo Arts Studio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Millimeter of Space” exhibit at Buffalo Arts Studio gives visitors an opportunity to examine some of Buffalo’s structures up close- and notice the details that time has left on them.

The exhibit features latex “castings” of some of the factories, churches, and houses of the city’s East Side, created by local artist and architectural designer Justina Dziama.

The process involves applying liquid latex onto the buildings’ exteriors, allowing it to cure, and peeling it off a few days later- resulting in a thin layer of rubber that has imprinted the texture of the building and chemical and organic residue that has accumulated on the surface over the years.

Dziama didn’t add any color to the castings, but many of them are colorful, thanks to oxidation and residue from manufacturing plants past, Buffalo Arts Studio curator Shirley Verrico said.

“They’re captivating, beautiful, ethereal, and a little haunting- they really bring you in, and you can look for a long time and find just an incredible variety of texture, light, and color,” Verrico said.

The structures featured in the exhibit are located around the Tri-Main Building on Main Street, where Buffalo Arts Studio is located.

“She really told the story of the East Side of Buffalo, which is the story of Buffalo in general,” Verrico said. “We had factories that were built in this neighborhood, it had access to the railroads and waterways, so it was a good place to bring goods and services to market.”

In the 1960s and 1970s, much of Western New York’s manufacturing left the area, Verrico added.

“Churches closed, many fell into disrepair,” she added. “The hope of this artist, and the Buffalo Arts Studio, is that these beautiful objects will help people look anew and see potential in this neighborhood, in these buildings, and see the beauty we sometimes forget to stop and see.”

Buffalo Arts Studio is a nonprofit that also includes 30 artist studios, a ceramic wing, and art classrooms.

The studio is open to the public, and there are safety protocols in place including masking and social distancing.

“Millimeter of Space” runs through March 6 at Buffalo Arts Studio, on the fifth floor of the Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Buffalo.

Gallery hours are:

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Monday: closed

There’s no cost to visit, but the suggested donation is $3 per visitor.