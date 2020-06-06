Easter Bunny makes appearance at WNY Heroes’ belated Easter celebration

(WIVB) – The Easter Bunny had to spend most of the Easter season in quarantine this year due to COVID-19, but he came out to spend a belated Easter celebration with some children of military personnel and veterans.

Western New York Heroes had a belated Easter celebration on Saturday in the parking lot of their Williamsville office, including an appearance from the Easter Bunny. The bunny waved to veterans and kids, who stayed in their vehicles, and gave out Easter baskets. The event had originally been scheduled before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The generosity of our community combined with our organization is exactly what Western New York Heroes stands for,” said WNYHeroes President, Chris Kreiger. “We are and always have been here to support our veterans and their families in our Western New York Community. For us, this is not about a paycheck or punching in or out, this is about a true passion to help veterans. We are here to provide any support we can who selflessly gave their time, service, dedication to our grateful nation.”