NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Eastern Niagara Hospital is suing the Small Business Administration.



Hospital officials say they’re not able to get funding from the Payroll Protection Program.

They say the reason they were disqualified is that the hospital is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



Officials argue the point of the program is to aid struggling businesses. News 4 reached out to the SBA Wednesday and were told they don’t comment on pending cases.