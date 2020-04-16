Eastern Niagara Hospital to temporarily furlough 60 employees

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eastern Niagara Hospital will place about 60 employees across the organization on work furloughs.

According to a Thursday press release from the hospital, the temporary measure is in response to the suspension of elective surgeries and procedures, reduced outpatient volume and suspended services associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

No employees in the Emergency Department, ICU or Inpatient Units are being furloughed.

Anne McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer for Eastern Niagara Hospital, said that the goal is to get furloughed employees back as soon as possible.

“Until that time, all affected employees will be eligible to apply for NYS unemployment benefits, as well as the additional federal benefits that are being provided at this time,” Caffrey said. “ENH has also committed to providing further support to employees by maintaining health insurance and related benefits, as well as seniority status, vacation and other accruals during this temporary period.”

