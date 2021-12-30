Eat Well Buffalo has tips on starting your new year off on the right foot for the long run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health and wellness are the names of this year’s game! And in 2022, licensed nutritionist Sally Gower of Eat Well Buffalo thinks it’s probably for the best that we leave “diet culture” behind entirely.

One suggestion she has for people hoping to lose a few pounds is switching out the temporary fad of a restrictive “salad only” approach for a healthy lifestyle instead! (Remembering of course that the best way to achieve any goal is by taking things one baby step at a time.)

“People will say well I have to go on this diet- count points, lose weight- but it’s more about being healthy.” Says Gower. “Having energy, feeling good [and] sleeping well- all of those things are what we’re looking to do. And we can do that with a healthy lifestyle. One of the things that are most important, I believe, is small changes.”

For more tips from Eat Well Buffalo on living better in the new year, watch the video above or click here.