NEW YORK (WIVB)– The hot dogs are cooked and ready for the champions to chow down at Nathan’s annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Today, competitors including top-ranked eater Joey Chestnut weighed in ahead of the competition.

He ate 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes last year, setting a new world record.

About 35,000 people are expected to come together tomorrow on Coney Island to see if he can defend his title.

The championship kicks off at 12:30 p.m.