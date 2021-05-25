ECDOH: Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 52 percent since start of May

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County have decreased by 52 percent since the beginning of the month, according to the Erie County Health Department.

On May 23, a total of 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported.

The ECDOH received reports for 496 new COVID-19 cases for last week- a 33 percent decrease from the previous week, and the lowest weekly case total since Oct. 2020.

The COVID-19 case rate fell from 80 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days for the week ending May 22, to 54 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days for last week.

The total deaths from March 2020 to May 20, 2021 now stand at 1,876, with 600 reported in 2021.

There were 138 COVID-19 deaths reported during April and May 2021, and only five of those individuals were fully vaccinated prior to COVID-19 infection.

You can find more information here.