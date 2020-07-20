ECDOH: More than a third of new COVID-19 cases in Erie County last week were in people aged 20 to 29

(WIVB) – More than a third of new COVID-19 cases last week in Erie County were in young people, the Erie County Department of Health said Monday.

The ECDOH Office of Epidemiology confirmed 284 new cases of COVID-19 last week (ending July 18), which is an increase of 30 cases from the period of July 5 to 11.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 101 (35.6 percent) were between the ages of 20 and 29.

Chart: ECDOH

“We saw a drop in the proportion of 30 to 39-year-olds testing positive last week, however the increase among 20 to 29-year-olds brings that proportion to almost 36% of new cases,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “The positivity rate among the 20-29 age group was 3.4% last week, which is double that week’s overall positivity rate.”

The lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total is 7,934 out of 17,041 diagnostic tests for the week ending July 18, which is a 1.7 percent positivity rate.

“We cannot take our eyes off this disease, and the trends we are seeing among younger people are concerning,” said County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “We know how this disease is transmitted, and the choices each person makes to avoid large gatherings and to wear a mask when in public spaces are going to help us keep businesses open and get kids back to school.”

If you have been to a large gathering or if you live with someone who isn’t being careful about avoiding crowds, the Erie County Department of Health wants you to get tested for COVID-19, Dr. Burstein added.

Diagnostic COVID-19 tests are available at no cost through ECDOH by calling (716) 858-2929.