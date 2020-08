(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing Monday at the Alden Community Center, 13116 Main St. Alden.

It’s available for Erie County residents 11 and older, and the test requires a blood draw from the arm.

Click here or call (716)858-2929 to schedule.