ECMC, African American Health Equity Task Force roll out outreach program in “priority zip codes”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC and the African American Health Equity Task Force (AAHETF) are rolling out a 12-week community outreach program.

The program will provide comprehensive social, behavioral health and pastoral services, in addition to primary healthcare, to African Americans and Latinos living in ten Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Lackawanna zip codes.

According to officials that includes, 14201, 14203, 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14213, 14215, 14218, and 14305.

A $1.125 million grant from ECMC to the AAHETF is funding the outreach effort, ECMC says.

Officials tell us the plan is to have community outreach representatives stationed at 15 churches in the zip code areas start to call community members.

Community members contacted will be assessed for health needs, including primary care, mental and behavioral healthcare, pastoral care, and necessary food supplies.

ECMC says resources will then be provided by coalition members.

The program will continue through July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

