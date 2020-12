CHICAGO (NEWS10) - WellNow Urgent Care now offers COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at almost all its centers in Upstate New York. WellNow expects to bring rapid testing to all remaining locations – including Springville and Troy, NY and Evergreen Park and Crestwood, IL - before the end of the year.

“Bringing rapid testing to our communities has been a top priority,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D., “Many people have questions about how they can safely visit with loved ones or travel without putting anyone at risk, especially during the holiday season. We hope we can help patients and communities more easily make informed decisions about their health.”