ECMC can resume elective outpatient surgeries

(WIVB) – ECMC has gotten the okay from the state to restart outpatient elective surgeries.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news in his press briefing in Buffalo on Monday.

In a press release Monday, ECMC Corporation President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. thanked the state for approving the hospital’s waiver request to begin safely performing outpatient surgeries.

“This will have a significantly positive impact on ECMC’s operations and finances, and most importantly on our patients,” Quatroche said. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adhered to federal and state guidelines on caring for our patients and protecting our caregivers.”

The safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place, he added.