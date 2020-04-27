1  of  4
Coronavirus
ECMC celebrates release of 50th COVID-19 patient by playing “Here Comes the Sun”

(WIVB) – For the past few weeks, ECMC has been playing The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” over the PA system any day that a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital.

On Monday, they played it again with the announcement that the 50th COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital.

“It’s such a positive, uplifting song and we want all of our incredibly dedicated caregivers to know, as well as our patients, that we can overcome the virus and
safely return our patients home to their families and loved ones,” Dr, Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., President and CEO of ECMC said.

