ECMC has earned an "A" in patient safety in a national survey for the second time.

The Leapfrog Group, a not-for-profit organization that rates over 2,600 hospitals across the U.S., gave ECMC an “A” rating for patient safety. The hospital is one of 12 in the state to receive a Leapfrog “A”.

ECMC previously received an “A” from the organization in April 2017.

