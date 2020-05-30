ECMC holds grand opening for new $55 million KeyBank Trauma and Emergency Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ECMC held a ribbon cutting Saturday on its new $55 million KeyBank Trauma and Emergency Department.

The new facility replaces the existing department which opened in 1978. It doubles the size of the existing facility and will feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment and will increase treatment space from 36 to 57 stations, including four dedicated trauma rooms, two behvaioral health safe rooms, two isolation rooms, and four medical resuscitation rooms.

The project raised almost $15 million from private philanthropy and received a $10 million award from the state earlier this year.