ECMC launches “BRAVE” program to help victims of violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ECMC and its community partners are working to help victims of violence beyond treating their injuries.

The recently-launched “Buffalo Rising Against Violence at ECMC” program, or “BRAVE”, will connect patients and families to “culturally sensitive, comprehensive, and multifaceted interventions at ECMC and in the community”, a press release from the hospital said Friday.

“As the region’s Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, most victims of violence are treated at ECMC,” the press release states. “BRAVE will provide care and services from the initial trauma and continue when the patient returns to the community.”

Those individuals interested in obtaining additional information about the BRAVE program can call 716-898-6461.