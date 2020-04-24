1  of  4
Coronavirus
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

ECMC launches “BRAVE” program to help victims of violence

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ECMC and its community partners are working to help victims of violence beyond treating their injuries.

The recently-launched “Buffalo Rising Against Violence at ECMC” program, or “BRAVE”, will connect patients and families to “culturally sensitive, comprehensive, and multifaceted interventions at ECMC and in the community”, a press release from the hospital said Friday.

“As the region’s Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, most victims of violence are treated at ECMC,” the press release states. “BRAVE will provide care and services from the initial trauma and continue when the patient returns to the community.”

Those individuals interested in obtaining additional information about the BRAVE program can call 716-898-6461. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss