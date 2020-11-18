ECMC suspends most patient visitation

(WIVB) – ECMC has suspended patient visitation except in medically necessary or end-of-life compassionate care cases, the hospital announced Wednesday.

The visitation has been suspended based on guidance from the state health department. You can find the updated patient visitation guidelines here.

No support people are currently allowed in the KeyBank Trauma and Emergency Department unless deemed medically necessary, and in those cases the support person must stay in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.

As of Wednesday afternoon, elective and in-patient services haven’t been suspended. Patients having a same-day procedure can have one designated support person through the initial intake process and then they can rejoin the patient at discharge.

ECMC is currently caring for 18 COVID-19 patients and the institution has enough PPE, beds, and ventilators to care for them and all other patients, the statement from the hospital said.