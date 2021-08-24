Eco-friendly junk removal comes to Northtowns

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nationwide junk removal service is setting up shop in Western New York.

Eric Conrad lost his job in technology sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s when he decided to get a fresh start as an entrepreneur and got involved with Junkluggers. Their goal is to donate, recycle and up-cycle any unwanted items. Their long-term plan is to eliminate re-usable waste from landfills by 2025.

Conrad is now the proud owner of ‘Junkluggers of the Northtowns.’ He says he is looking to hire more employees as the business gets up and running.