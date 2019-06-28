ECWA completes repairs on Lake Shore Rd. in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) has completed repairs to a transmission main on Lake Shore Rd. in Hamburg.

The repairs were taking place between Lakeview and Eckhardt roads.

The ECWA will continue to stablize system pressure in the area throughout Friday.

Pressure should be restored in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“ECWA appreciates the patience of its customers in the affected area who may have experienced low pressure during this brief service interruption,” the ECWA wrote.