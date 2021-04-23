Eden School District to follow Erie county’s recommendation to not allow student wrestlers to compete

EDEN N.Y. (WIVB) – High school athletes in Western New York are finding out they likely won’t compete on the wrestling mats.

Erie county officials announced this month they weren’t in favor of student wrestling because of the high levels of community transmission and the fact that wrestlers can’t wear masks while competing.

Officials within the Eden Central School District say the recommendation put them in a tough spot, and ultimately they’re choosing to follow the county’s advice.

“On the one hand it’s easy to say well you don’t have to listen to us, you’re an independent organization but on the other hand, the individual and the group liability for not listening to that recommendation is astronomical,” said school superintendent Jeff Sortisio.

Erie county is the only county in section 6 to go against the season. It’s up to individual school districts to decide what happens next.

Tom Page, whos the head varsity wrestling coach at Eden High School, says they’re going to put pressure on the county to change the recommendation.

“We’re trying to stay optimistic and trying to educate as many people as we can of the situation and hopefully it presses the right buttons and we get something done,” he said.