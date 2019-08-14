Edmunds Finds Value In Working With Kuechly

On Tuesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane said one of the benefits of a joint practice with Carolina is it gives young guys like linebacker Tremaine Edmunds a chance to learn from players like all all-pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“He’s big, he’s long, he’s athletic,” said Kuechly about Edmunds. “He did a really good job last year, and I think this defense is set up great for him. The biggest thing about a guy like him is he wants to learn and I think as a young guy to come in with that attitude is the best way you can be and he’s got a great coach in Coach Babich so the sky is the limit and I’m excited to see what he does this year.”

“He did a really good job last year, and I think this defense is set up great for him. The biggest thing about a guy like him is he wants to learn and I think as a young guy to come in with that attitude is the best way you can be and he’s got a great coach in Coach Babich so the sky is the limit and I’m excited to see what he does this year.”

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane were with the Panthers organization when they drafted Kuechly in 2012. The hopes are Tremaine Edmunds will develop into the same type of playmaking linebacker. Edmunds has watched what Kuechly does well and has incorporated it into the way he plays.

“I studied him but at the end of the day I try to be my own player,” said Edmunds. “I pick things from him and see the way he played when coach McDermott was his coach. At the end of the day I’m trying to be my own player but also he’s a great player and everybody knows that, so take stuff from his game and other peoples game and apply to my game and be the best that I can be.”